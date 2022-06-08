Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 9, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

DTCC outlines technology principle

Instinet acquiring FIS algo business

CMC taps TrueLayer for technology

BUX launches investing app in Italy

Clear Street wants funds for growth

RQD & Valuable Capital teaming up

Front intros consolidated trade offer

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

StellarFi & NFCC have partnered up

Simpay, Fee Navigator push growth

NY announcing stablecoin guidance

Ledger & Cathay Innovation partner

Modulr launches payments services

Eltropy adds video bank lead POPi/o

Zumo has bagged funds over crypto

Ebury pushes marketplace ambition

Proper bagged a $4.3M seed round

CFPB killed Upstart’s no-action letter

Mastercard to secure Mercado Libre (NYSE: MA) (NASDAQ: MELI)

SecureSave secures $11M in round

Landlord Fusion & Nordigen connect

Curve taps VRP over costs, service

Edge unveils BTC’s first Mastercard

PayU growing to Ghana, adds BNPL

Masa Finance, Pngme have teamed

👉 Interesting Reads: