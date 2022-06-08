 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 9, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2022 4:17pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • DTCC outlines technology principle
  • Instinet acquiring FIS algo business
  • CMC taps TrueLayer for technology
  • BUX launches investing app in Italy
  • Clear Street wants funds for growth
  • RQD & Valuable Capital teaming up
  • Front intros consolidated trade offer

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • StellarFi & NFCC have partnered up
  • Simpay, Fee Navigator push growth
  • NY announcing stablecoin guidance
  • Ledger & Cathay Innovation partner
  • Modulr launches payments services
  • Eltropy adds video bank lead POPi/o 
  • Zumo has bagged funds over crypto
  • Ebury pushes marketplace ambition
  • Proper bagged a $4.3M seed round
  • CFPB killed Upstart’s no-action letter
  • Mastercard to secure Mercado Libre (NYSE: MA) (NASDAQ: MELI)
  • SecureSave secures $11M in round
  • Landlord Fusion & Nordigen connect
  • Curve taps VRP over costs, service
  • Edge unveils BTC’s first Mastercard
  • PayU growing to Ghana, adds BNPL
  • Masa Finance, Pngme have teamed

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Enterprise blockchains aren’t boring
  • IRS cracks down on Venmo income
  • Bridgewater buys credit index swap
  • It’s the worst bond market since ‘42
  • World Bank: elevated inflation stays
  • Shiller: fear can lead to the actuality
  • Report: cryptos to engage customer

