Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 9, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- DTCC outlines technology principle
- Instinet acquiring FIS algo business
- CMC taps TrueLayer for technology
- BUX launches investing app in Italy
- Clear Street wants funds for growth
- RQD & Valuable Capital teaming up
- Front intros consolidated trade offer
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- StellarFi & NFCC have partnered up
- Simpay, Fee Navigator push growth
- NY announcing stablecoin guidance
- Ledger & Cathay Innovation partner
- Modulr launches payments services
- Eltropy adds video bank lead POPi/o
- Zumo has bagged funds over crypto
- Ebury pushes marketplace ambition
- Proper bagged a $4.3M seed round
- CFPB killed Upstart’s no-action letter
- Mastercard to secure Mercado Libre (NYSE: MA) (NASDAQ: MELI)
- SecureSave secures $11M in round
- Landlord Fusion & Nordigen connect
- Curve taps VRP over costs, service
- Edge unveils BTC’s first Mastercard
- PayU growing to Ghana, adds BNPL
- Masa Finance, Pngme have teamed
👉 Interesting Reads:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fintech