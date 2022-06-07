 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citadel And Virtu Hone Crypto Executions For Retail Brokerages
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 07, 2022 10:47pm   Comments
Share:
Citadel And Virtu Hone Crypto Executions For Retail Brokerages

Citadel Securities, alongside Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) and venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Paradigm, is building a cryptocurrency trading ecosystem.

With this, retail brokers would be able to offer better crypto-execution to customers.

Why It Matters: Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) are also involved in the ecosystem build.

The two are keen on addressing the interest in digital assets with Fidelity, in particular, unveiling in April a product that would allow 401(k) plan participants to direct savings to crypto.

“It’s more of a crypto trading ecosystem or marketplace than an exchange,” CoinDesk reported a source as saying. “It’s going to take on the exchanges by building a better mousetrap.”

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCHW + VIRT)

SEC Chair Gensler Proposes 'Open And Transparent Auctions' As Alternative To Controversial Payment For Order Flow
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 8, 2022
SEC Chair Gensler Could Restrict Payment For Order Flow This Week: What Investors Need To Know
$1000 Invested In Charles Schwab 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Blue Ocean Technologies' CEO Says 24-Hour Stock Trading Is Coming
Executives Sell Around $96M Of 5 Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Charles Schwab Corporation citadel securitiesCryptocurrency Fintech News Hedge Funds Markets General Best of Benzinga