Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 6, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2022 3:45pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Coinbase sharing its listing process (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Bitstamp launches an Earn Product
  • Finhaven adds private markets tech
  • FTX adds to its exchange coverage
  • AI fintech TIFIN launching Magnifi+ 
  • Trade Republic securing new funds
  • MoneyGram CEO talks stablecoins (NASDAQ: MGI)
  • Franklin Templeton buying Alcentra (NYSE: BEN)
  • Acrisure adding a Series B-2 round
  • Terraform Labs staff is subpoenaed
  • First Digital secures $20M in round
  • Envestnet acquired 401kplans.com (NYSE: ENV)
  • Singapore to test DeFi applications
  • Parvis secures a round for proptech
  • Stessa launches new banking tools 
  • JPM to lose $1B on UK digital bank (NYSE: JPM)
  • Helios starts Republic crowdfunding
  • Rize unpacking future of fintech 3.0
  • Varo Bank filings showed low funds 

👉 Interesting Reads:

