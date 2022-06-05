Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 6, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Coinbase sharing its listing process (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Bitstamp launches an Earn Product
- Finhaven adds private markets tech
- FTX adds to its exchange coverage
- 👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- AI fintech TIFIN launching Magnifi+
- Trade Republic securing new funds
- MoneyGram CEO talks stablecoins (NASDAQ: MGI)
- Franklin Templeton buying Alcentra (NYSE: BEN)
- Acrisure adding a Series B-2 round
- Terraform Labs staff is subpoenaed
- First Digital secures $20M in round
- Envestnet acquired 401kplans.com (NYSE: ENV)
- Singapore to test DeFi applications
- Parvis secures a round for proptech
- Stessa launches new banking tools
- JPM to lose $1B on UK digital bank (NYSE: JPM)
- Helios starts Republic crowdfunding
- Rize unpacking future of fintech 3.0
- Varo Bank filings showed low funds
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Shanghai’s final days pre-lockdown
- Borrowing against childhood mems
- $30M by 19, & where to put money
- Aussie surveillance cut off by China
- NYC officials remove phone booths
- Coinbase cut hiring, rescinds offers
- Jesse and Tyrel Ventura’s journeys
- How to build high trafficked website
- Macrodesiac: misunderstanding QT
- Giving cash, therapy reduces crime
