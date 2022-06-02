 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 3, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2022 5:10pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Sterling Trading Tech improved tech
  • BIG, Apex hone investor experiences
  • NEO Exchange is acquired by Cboe
  • Omada has introduced social trading
  • Tasytrade’s JJ Kinahan turning CEO 
  • Gemini eyes cut to workforce by 10%
  • ASX has appointed first female CEO
  • BUX appointed new operations lead
  • B2Broker announces crypto addition
  • Mercari sought METACO for custody

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Consensus ‘22 to happen June 9-12
  • VIX creator eyeing GBTC as an ETF
  • Swarm launches liquid staking token
  • Bexs Pay seals Nubank partnership
  • Kiya.ai launches banking metaverse
  • Sanlo closes $10M Series A funding
  • Stripe allows embedded BNPL option
  • Virginia has teamed up with Vestwell
  • Foxen secures $44M Series A round
  • De Novo EntreBank adds CSI’s core
  • A16z, Coinbase leads back new fund (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • KeyBank expanded banking platform
  • Sovos added Atlanta expansion plan
  • Plaid introduces new advisory board
  • MeasureOne growing into insurance

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Is Kanye W building a sports agency 
  • Is Jack Welch’s legacy questionable (NYSE: GE)
  • ECB traders pricing a half-point hike
  • El Salvador not ready for BTC bonds
  • Chipotle accepts crypto in US stores (NYSE: CMG)
  • Saudis give US nod w/oil output hike
  • NFTs to get securities label in a case

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COIN + CMG)

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Sees Bitcoin To Become A Global Reserve Currency, But These 3 Investors Disagree
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Diving Friday
Coinbase Global Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Friday, June 10
Cryptocurrency Companies Reduce Hiring In Response To Market Downturn
Mastercard Brings Payments Network To NFTs And Web3
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech