Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 3, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Sterling Trading Tech improved tech
- BIG, Apex hone investor experiences
- NEO Exchange is acquired by Cboe
- Omada has introduced social trading
- Tasytrade’s JJ Kinahan turning CEO
- Gemini eyes cut to workforce by 10%
- ASX has appointed first female CEO
- BUX appointed new operations lead
- B2Broker announces crypto addition
- Mercari sought METACO for custody
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Consensus ‘22 to happen June 9-12
- VIX creator eyeing GBTC as an ETF
- Swarm launches liquid staking token
- Bexs Pay seals Nubank partnership
- Kiya.ai launches banking metaverse
- Sanlo closes $10M Series A funding
- Stripe allows embedded BNPL option
- Virginia has teamed up with Vestwell
- Foxen secures $44M Series A round
- De Novo EntreBank adds CSI’s core
- A16z, Coinbase leads back new fund (NASDAQ: COIN)
- KeyBank expanded banking platform
- Sovos added Atlanta expansion plan
- Plaid introduces new advisory board
- MeasureOne growing into insurance
👉 Interesting Reads:
