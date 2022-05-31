Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 1, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- CrossTower growing in rapid fashion
- Blue Ocean pushing 24-hour trading
- IBKR adds fractional trade in Europe
- iCapital is acquiring SIMON Markets
- LTX adds smart trading technologies
- Apifiny has started new VIP program
- FTX seeks Centroid Solutions bridge
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- TiFiPay streamlining bill repayments
- Mondu adding $43M Series A round
- Singapore is exploring tokenizations
- India CB is introducing digital rupees
- Basel Committee hones in on crypto
- UK neobank Kroo adds new funding
- Varo Bank may be soon out of funds
- Online lender October buys Credit.fr
- Checkout.com founder backing Alloy
- Fireblocks hires on former BoE chief
- YieldStreet & Haven have teamed up
- Google, SocGen + more join FINOS (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (OTC: SCGLY)
- Merge raising $9.5M targeting Web3
- UK Treasury hones crypto regulation
- Visa to strengthen Fundbox platform (NYSE: V)
- Clip Money adding Glory investment
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Joseph Wang - Fed turbo tightening
- Marc Andreessen - lessons in Web1
- Avoiding stupid mistakes in markets
- Best explanation on car differentials
