Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 1, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 31, 2022 4:33pm   Comments
Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • CrossTower growing in rapid fashion
  • Blue Ocean pushing 24-hour trading
  • IBKR adds fractional trade in Europe
  • iCapital is acquiring SIMON Markets
  • LTX adds smart trading technologies
  • Apifiny has started new VIP program
  • FTX seeks Centroid Solutions bridge

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • TiFiPay streamlining bill repayments
  • Mondu adding $43M Series A round
  • Singapore is exploring tokenizations
  • India CB is introducing digital rupees
  • Basel Committee hones in on crypto
  • UK neobank Kroo adds new funding
  • Varo Bank may be soon out of funds
  • Online lender October buys Credit.fr
  • Checkout.com founder backing Alloy
  • Fireblocks hires on former BoE chief
  • YieldStreet & Haven have teamed up
  • Google, SocGen + more join FINOS (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (OTC: SCGLY)
  • Merge raising $9.5M targeting Web3
  • UK Treasury hones crypto regulation
  • Visa to strengthen Fundbox platform (NYSE: V)
  • Clip Money adding Glory investment

👉 Interesting Reads:

