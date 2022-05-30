 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 31, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 30, 2022 8:52pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • FTX ready w/billions for acquisitions
  • Bibit adds $80M in round led by GIC
  • Jupiter secures $5M in seed funding
  • FTX’s SBF and the future of markets
  • Bitso looked to lay off staff members
  • Fidelity & Conquest have teamed up
  • Robinhood to resolve outage lawsuit (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • Option Alpha adds to auto trade tool

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Abra CEO unpacked future of banks
  • Web3 firm Colle started marketplace
  • Jetty bags PayPal & Experian funds (NYSE: PYPL) (OTC: EXPGY)
  • Altan bags $4M, intros intel platform
  • Terra gets a second life amid airdrop
  • Hotels tap into NFTs for reservations
  • Jar eyeing $50M fintech investment
  • Nomad adds $32M for banking tech
  • LQwD Fintech secures a new leader
  • A full draft of C. Lummins’ crypto bill
  • NAB is launching new BNPL product
  • Lenders tapped into Nordigen offers
  • Buterin blasts DeFi model in critique
  • Konfio added loan for SME offerings

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Data showing firm growth may ease
  • The electric train that doesn’t charge
  • Charting the economy, food security
  • U.S. companies that are cutting jobs
  • Brainard on CBDCs and stablecoins
  • a16z Report: State of crypto in 2022
  • Chicago man points gun at TV crew
  • GS pushing unlimited vacation move (NYSE: GS)
  • FTX derivatives head on CFTC talks
  • An explainer of second-order greeks

