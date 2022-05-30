Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 31, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- FTX ready w/billions for acquisitions
- Bibit adds $80M in round led by GIC
- Jupiter secures $5M in seed funding
- FTX’s SBF and the future of markets
- Bitso looked to lay off staff members
- Fidelity & Conquest have teamed up
- Robinhood to resolve outage lawsuit (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- Option Alpha adds to auto trade tool
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Abra CEO unpacked future of banks
- Web3 firm Colle started marketplace
- Jetty bags PayPal & Experian funds (NYSE: PYPL) (OTC: EXPGY)
- Altan bags $4M, intros intel platform
- Terra gets a second life amid airdrop
- Hotels tap into NFTs for reservations
- Jar eyeing $50M fintech investment
- Nomad adds $32M for banking tech
- LQwD Fintech secures a new leader
- A full draft of C. Lummins’ crypto bill
- NAB is launching new BNPL product
- Lenders tapped into Nordigen offers
- Buterin blasts DeFi model in critique
- Konfio added loan for SME offerings
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Data showing firm growth may ease
- The electric train that doesn’t charge
- Charting the economy, food security
- U.S. companies that are cutting jobs
- Brainard on CBDCs and stablecoins
- a16z Report: State of crypto in 2022
- Chicago man points gun at TV crew
- GS pushing unlimited vacation move (NYSE: GS)
- FTX derivatives head on CFTC talks
- An explainer of second-order greeks
