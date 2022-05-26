R StocksTrader: How It Differs From Competitors' Investment Platforms

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

A trading terminal is a mandatory intermediary between a trader and the company that provides access to financial markets. Nowadays, trading platforms are in abundance, with traders facing the choice of which one to opt for.

A trading platform must not only be safe but also give access to a variety of markets with minimal commission fees. Moreover, a terminal should offer market analysis indicators, notifications, news, methods for creating automatic trading systems, and more. This article gives a detailed description of the R StocksTrader platform that aims to satisfy many traders with its advantages and unique functions.

Advantages of R StocksTrader

R StocksTrader encompasses the characteristic features found in popular trading platforms, making all transaction technologies available to users. With its simple and user-friendly design, it will not discourage beginners from using it. And while traders previously suffered from constant updates on the terminal-having to download extra patches to resolve issues or facilitate its functionality - R StocksTrader opens directly from a browser. And this is only one of its advantages.

Autonomous, fast, and cloud-supported

To work with R StocksTrader, all the trader needs is a mobile phone, tablet, or PC with Internet access. The platform uploads to the gadgets from a web terminal. The only difference between gadgets is the level of convenience: admittedly, on the screen of a mobile phone, the interface will look smaller compared to a PC. Being a cloud service, R StocksTrader enables logging in and trading from anywhere in the world. All operations initiated by the trader are performed on the server, meaning processes take less time to complete than on an ordinary downloadable platform that is installed on a computer.

Trustworthy and safe

Not every market player makes sure that their platform is duly certified, because low commission fees and a maximum range of available assets seem to be more important. However, valid licenses and certificates are vital for the safety and reliability of a trader's work. As for R StocksTrader, it is certified by the Financial Commission (FinaCom PLC) - an independent neutral, third-party Dispute Resolution Organisation that's dedicated specifically to the Forex Market. FinaCom keeps an eye on financial entities by following high business standards. This means that R StocksTrader complies with the rules of account safety, and data transmission is protected by the SSL protocol.

Comfortable and native interface

Any platform should be easy to use. The cutting-edge yet simple design of R StocksTrader provides access to all the necessary elements of management, and the intuitive interface is user-friendly even to beginners. Moreover, settings can be personalized by Watchlists where a trader can add preferred assets or sort them out as leaders/losers or by trade volume. This enables the fast monitoring of important instruments.

Variety of investment instruments

R StocksTrader offers about 12 thousand instruments, including stocks, CFDs, stock indices, commodities, metals, currency pairs, and crypto. This variety of instruments allows any trader to select their choice of investment instruments for trading. It is difficult to imagine another trading platform that would bring together so many trading instruments from a variety of market types.

Fractional shares

A fractional share is a normal share of a company but split into several parts, which enables investors to buy the shares with small capital. Indeed, the price of a share might rise over 1,000 USD, such as the example of Tesla or Amazon shares: the stock price of Amazon used to be more than 3,700 USD. A fractional share allows for buying such a share without high leverage or testing a strategy by remaining within the borders of money management. For example, to buy 1.5 or 1.01 of a share, the minimum purchase size is 1 share.

Competitive investment conditions

Commission fees for using the platform can differ a great deal: they can be charged for inactivity, margin, or open positions. However, R StocksTrader differs here as well: first of all, its use is free of charge for traders on both demo and real accounts. The platform provides the lowest spreads in the market, with the trader only having to pay commission fees for trades.

Built-in constructors of automatic trading strategies

The platform features a free constructor of automatic strategies. With Strategy Builder, a trader with no programming skills is able to create a customised expert advisor. All the settings are created through the simple and straightforward interface of the platform. Also, the terminal offers strategy templates that can be edited and back-tested. Moreover, the vast variety of assets allows for choosing the best market for a strategy.

Conclusion

Nowadays, there are over a hundred trading terminals, and each of them has its advantages and drawbacks. Most often, these are terminals with a small set of instruments, where traders can be charged for using the platform, and creating an expert advisor on such a platform might require programming skills.

R StocksTrader brings together all the practical and modern trading technologies, making an investor's work easier. Access to several markets simultaneously makes the terminal universal. The trader can access their account from any browser. This means the platform is very comfortable to use because it does not require multiple downloads and installations on the hardware.

It is free of charge, featuring over 12 thousand instruments, and a Strategy Builder allows for automating the strategy and even save some money on the VPS, as the terminal does not need to be switched on.

