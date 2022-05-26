 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Interactive Brokers Now A TradingView Brokerage Partner
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 26, 2022 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Interactive Brokers Now A TradingView Brokerage Partner

TradingView announced the integration of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR).

This comes as the online social networking and data analysis tool looks to enable its users the ability to trade through more brokers, directly through its web and desktop applications.

Why It Matters: TradingView delivers a Bloomberg-esque experience. Users have access to professional charting and analysis tools, as well as the ability to publish and view trade ideas within its own social networking community.

Through this IBKR integration, TradingView users will be able to trade stocks and futures in global markets.

Eventually, the integration will expand to enable users more asset classes.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBKR)

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 26, 2022
Catching Plays To The Short Side – Guidance From An AI Trading Tool?
TOGGLE AI, IBKR Start Initiative To Lower Trading Costs For Users
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 25, 2022
Interactive Brokers' Carbon Offsets Feature To Be Available On Firm's IMPACT App
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 13, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Interactive Brokers TradingViewFintech