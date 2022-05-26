Interactive Brokers Now A TradingView Brokerage Partner

TradingView announced the integration of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR).

This comes as the online social networking and data analysis tool looks to enable its users the ability to trade through more brokers, directly through its web and desktop applications.

Why It Matters: TradingView delivers a Bloomberg-esque experience. Users have access to professional charting and analysis tools, as well as the ability to publish and view trade ideas within its own social networking community.

Through this IBKR integration, TradingView users will be able to trade stocks and futures in global markets.

Eventually, the integration will expand to enable users more asset classes.