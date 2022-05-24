Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 25, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Binance became a DASP in France

TradeZero, TradEZ have teamed up

CMG started a new connected ECM

Coinbase is now part of Fortune 500 (NASDAQ: COIN)

CMC Markets is ‘Broker of the Year’

Affin, MYTHEO providing robo offer

eToro targeting a $1B funding round

DriveWealth looks to bulk leadership

BNP part of JPMorgan’s blockchain (NYSE: JPM)

Clear Street cements unicorn status

M1 has moved to Thought Machine

BUX appoints new Spain leadership

Toggle announces initiative w/ IBKR (NASDAQ: IBKR)

ADDX adding $58M Series B round

Cboe periodic auctions going global (BATS: CBOE)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

MoneyLion, AEON obtained license (NYSE: ML)

LEX is seeking to list building public

LiteFinance starts a new mobile app

Mercado Bitcoin, Stellar teaming up

Alviere expands, signs with Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ)

Fitch expressed concerns on Klarna

Stripe launches an app marketplace

JPM attracting 500K UK consumers

Lloyds seeking to upgrade Alfa tech

Fairmint aims community ownership

Intelly will unveil blockchain platform

US Bank seeks Apex over payments (NYSE: USB)

PayPal laid off 83 employees in Bay (NYSE: PYPL)

ECB looking to dampen crypto risks

Eco says Pebble fintech plagiarizing

Tranch has added pre-seed funding

Fundbox working on Stripe platform

Nova Credit, Alloy are partnering up

Rarible taps ImmutableX over NFTs

Paysend customer base grows 66%

👉 Interesting Reads: