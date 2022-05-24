 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 25, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 24, 2022 1:59pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Binance became a DASP in France
  • TradeZero, TradEZ have teamed up
  • CMG started a new connected ECM
  • Coinbase is now part of Fortune 500 (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • CMC Markets is ‘Broker of the Year’
  • Affin, MYTHEO providing robo offer
  • eToro targeting a $1B funding round
  • DriveWealth looks to bulk leadership 
  • BNP part of JPMorgan’s blockchain (NYSE: JPM)
  • Clear Street cements unicorn status
  • M1 has moved to Thought Machine
  • BUX appoints new Spain leadership
  • Toggle announces initiative w/ IBKR (NASDAQ: IBKR)
  • ADDX adding $58M Series B round
  • Cboe periodic auctions going global (BATS: CBOE)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • MoneyLion, AEON obtained license (NYSE: ML)
  • LEX is seeking to list building public
  • LiteFinance starts a new mobile app
  • Mercado Bitcoin, Stellar teaming up
  • Alviere expands, signs with Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ)
  • Fitch expressed concerns on Klarna
  • Stripe launches an app marketplace
  • JPM attracting 500K UK consumers
  • Lloyds seeking to upgrade Alfa tech
  • Fairmint aims community ownership
  • Intelly will unveil blockchain platform
  • US Bank seeks Apex over payments (NYSE: USB)
  • PayPal laid off 83 employees in Bay (NYSE: PYPL)
  • ECB looking to dampen crypto risks
  • Eco says Pebble fintech plagiarizing
  • Tranch has added pre-seed funding
  • Fundbox working on Stripe platform
  • Nova Credit, Alloy are partnering up
  • Rarible taps ImmutableX over NFTs
  • Paysend customer base grows 66%

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Intermediaries and their crypto uses
  • Digital wallet uptake & security risks
  • NFTs are used for hotel reservations
  • College grads very good at imitation

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

