Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 25, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Binance became a DASP in France
- TradeZero, TradEZ have teamed up
- CMG started a new connected ECM
- Coinbase is now part of Fortune 500 (NASDAQ: COIN)
- CMC Markets is ‘Broker of the Year’
- Affin, MYTHEO providing robo offer
- eToro targeting a $1B funding round
- DriveWealth looks to bulk leadership
- BNP part of JPMorgan’s blockchain (NYSE: JPM)
- Clear Street cements unicorn status
- M1 has moved to Thought Machine
- BUX appoints new Spain leadership
- Toggle announces initiative w/ IBKR (NASDAQ: IBKR)
- ADDX adding $58M Series B round
- Cboe periodic auctions going global (BATS: CBOE)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- MoneyLion, AEON obtained license (NYSE: ML)
- LEX is seeking to list building public
- LiteFinance starts a new mobile app
- Mercado Bitcoin, Stellar teaming up
- Alviere expands, signs with Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ)
- Fitch expressed concerns on Klarna
- Stripe launches an app marketplace
- JPM attracting 500K UK consumers
- Lloyds seeking to upgrade Alfa tech
- Fairmint aims community ownership
- Intelly will unveil blockchain platform
- US Bank seeks Apex over payments (NYSE: USB)
- PayPal laid off 83 employees in Bay (NYSE: PYPL)
- ECB looking to dampen crypto risks
- Eco says Pebble fintech plagiarizing
- Tranch has added pre-seed funding
- Fundbox working on Stripe platform
- Nova Credit, Alloy are partnering up
- Rarible taps ImmutableX over NFTs
- Paysend customer base grows 66%
