Detroit-Based Tiicker, Benzinga Announce Partnership To Level-Playing Field, Better Engage Investors

Fresh after a sale to Toronto-based private equity firm Beringer Capital, Benzinga, a media network and data platform, and Tiicker, a fintech specializing in investor relations, announced a new partnership agreement.

Context: Founded in 2010 by CEO Jason Raznick, Benzinga, one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, democratizes information.

In bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, Benzinga delivers directly to users, through its own platform, among those provided by big-name institutions, brokerages, and news outlets, high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

Its core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking and educational events.

Tiicker, which is also based in Detroit, was founded by Jeff Lambert of Lambert & Co., one of the largest public relations firms in the country.

Lambert, after founding Lambert & Co. in his basement just like Raznick did with Benzinga, saw an opportunity to better engage investors and level the playing field.

At its core, Tiicker allows shareholders the opportunity to better engage with the brands they invest in, as well as access shareholder perks.

What Happened: The two brands will combine their efforts in marketing, data integrations, thought leadership, and other areas, to reward more investors for their participation in markets.

“It is great to see two Detroit-based fintech companies collaborate and help educate and enable retail investors,” said Benzinga licensing vice president Andrew Lebbos. “Many shareholders are missing out on perks from the brands that they love. This relationship will help inform our audience so that they get the most out of their investments!”

Why It Matters: Ticker is the official shareholder loyalty program provider for Benzinga.

Benzinga also launched a first-ever “Perks” button, powered by Tiicker, giving investors one-click access to shareholder rewards and discounts as well as the ability to “vote” for stock perks they would like to see from the companies and brands they follow and own.

“We’re pleased to add shareholder loyalty and perks to the high-value tools and content Benzinga delivers to individual investors, and are bullish on our partnership upside,” said Lambert. “We share their reach across all wealth and walks of life, and believe all investors deserve the rewards of ownership.”