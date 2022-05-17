 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 18, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2022 3:13pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Goldman led Elwood Tech Series A (NYSE: GS)
  • Voyager bagged $60M in placement (OTC: VYGVF)
  • BitMEX starts spot crypto exchange
  • Robinhood eyes web3 crypto wallet (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • RockFlow may be Asian Robinhood

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Bifrost adds Rainbow Boost offering
  • TRM Labs adds on team an ex-DOJ
  • NEAR seek seamless Web3 release
  • Paxos, STT team on settlement T+0 (NYSE: STT)
  • Mastercard has added ‘smile to pay’ (NYSE: MA)
  • Nomad raises $32M in new funding
  • Greenlight launches new credit card
  • Irish CB lays down new BNPL rules
  • NatWest may launch a digital lender 
  • Lumiant entered US w/ new platfrom
  • Celsius Network looking to push IPO
  • Zipmex announces pre-Series round
  • ForwardAI, Fifo teamed up on loans
  • Oasis Pro secures $27M for platform
  • 4Trans taps Nordigen for credit offer
  • CommBank starts a kids money app
  • GoCardless wins first VRP customer
  • UK seeking stablecoins for payment
  • Nova Credit & Prodigy Finance team
  • Nutanix sees multicloud adoption up
  • Ethereum 2.0 upgrade nears launch (CRYPTO: ETH)
  • Jifiti taps ex-Citi Retail Banking CEO (NYSE: C)
  • Parametrix, IMA eye cloud insurance
  • VGS, Plaid teaming on data security
  • Unit added a $100M Series C round

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • What’s stopping the crypto skeptics
  • McDonald’s wants to sell Russia biz (NYSE: MCD)
  • Cambridge: US leads in BTC mining
  • Volatility and changing mkt structure
  • China Eastern intentionally crashed
  • Raoul Pal – should we be scared rn
  • Macrodesiac: In a defense of profits
  • Nestle flying baby formula to the US (OTC: NSRGY)
  • FAA: 787 documents not completed (NYSE: BA)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + $ETH)

Virtual Land Just Sold For 2 ETH In The SandBox
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $4,643 In ETH In The SandBox
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $6,191 In ETH In The SandBox
Here's Why This Rare Bored Ape NFT Just Sold For $235,709 In ETH
Bored Ape #98 Just Sold For $239,410 In ETH
CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 55 ETH
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech Penny Stocks Small Cap