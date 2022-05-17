Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 18, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Goldman led Elwood Tech Series A (NYSE: GS)
- Voyager bagged $60M in placement (OTC: VYGVF)
- BitMEX starts spot crypto exchange
- Robinhood eyes web3 crypto wallet (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- RockFlow may be Asian Robinhood
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Bifrost adds Rainbow Boost offering
- TRM Labs adds on team an ex-DOJ
- NEAR seek seamless Web3 release
- Paxos, STT team on settlement T+0 (NYSE: STT)
- Mastercard has added ‘smile to pay’ (NYSE: MA)
- Nomad raises $32M in new funding
- Greenlight launches new credit card
- Irish CB lays down new BNPL rules
- NatWest may launch a digital lender
- Lumiant entered US w/ new platfrom
- Celsius Network looking to push IPO
- Zipmex announces pre-Series round
- ForwardAI, Fifo teamed up on loans
- Oasis Pro secures $27M for platform
- 4Trans taps Nordigen for credit offer
- CommBank starts a kids money app
- GoCardless wins first VRP customer
- UK seeking stablecoins for payment
- Nova Credit & Prodigy Finance team
- Nutanix sees multicloud adoption up
- Ethereum 2.0 upgrade nears launch (CRYPTO: ETH)
- Jifiti taps ex-Citi Retail Banking CEO (NYSE: C)
- Parametrix, IMA eye cloud insurance
- VGS, Plaid teaming on data security
- Unit added a $100M Series C round
👉 Interesting Reads:
- What’s stopping the crypto skeptics
- McDonald’s wants to sell Russia biz (NYSE: MCD)
- Cambridge: US leads in BTC mining
- Volatility and changing mkt structure
- China Eastern intentionally crashed
- Raoul Pal – should we be scared rn
- Macrodesiac: In a defense of profits
- Nestle flying baby formula to the US (OTC: NSRGY)
- FAA: 787 documents not completed (NYSE: BA)
