Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 18, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Goldman led Elwood Tech Series A (NYSE: GS)

Voyager bagged $60M in placement (OTC: VYGVF)

BitMEX starts spot crypto exchange

Robinhood eyes web3 crypto wallet (NASDAQ: HOOD)

RockFlow may be Asian Robinhood

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Bifrost adds Rainbow Boost offering

TRM Labs adds on team an ex-DOJ

NEAR seek seamless Web3 release

Paxos, STT team on settlement T+0 (NYSE: STT)

Mastercard has added ‘smile to pay’ (NYSE: MA)

Nomad raises $32M in new funding

Greenlight launches new credit card

Irish CB lays down new BNPL rules

NatWest may launch a digital lender

Lumiant entered US w/ new platfrom

Celsius Network looking to push IPO

Zipmex announces pre-Series round

ForwardAI, Fifo teamed up on loans

Oasis Pro secures $27M for platform

4Trans taps Nordigen for credit offer

CommBank starts a kids money app

GoCardless wins first VRP customer

UK seeking stablecoins for payment

Nova Credit & Prodigy Finance team

Nutanix sees multicloud adoption up

Ethereum 2.0 upgrade nears launch (CRYPTO: ETH)

Jifiti taps ex-Citi Retail Banking CEO (NYSE: C)

Parametrix, IMA eye cloud insurance

VGS, Plaid teaming on data security

Unit added a $100M Series C round

👉 Interesting Reads: