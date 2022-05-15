 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 16, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 15, 2022 12:43pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Crypto.com reversing trade glitches
  • TraderEvolution started trading app
  • Voyager rolling new support feature (OTC: VYGVF)
  • NY’s EminiFX CEO arrested by FBI
  • Analysis: Fidelity’s push into crypto
  • Why SBF Robinhood stake matters (NASDAQ: HOOD)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Bakkt’s CEO: making fintech unique (NYSE: BKKT)
  • Options market cyber hacking rising
  • Cannabis fintechs focus compliance
  • Grayscale, SEC meet on crypto ETF
  • STT adds FI ETFs w/ better liquidity (NYSE: STT)
  • Better.com CEO on hook for big loan
  • Token added $40M for open banking
  • Here are the women leading in Web3
  • Nomura intros OTC BTC derivatives (NYSE: NMR)
  • Facebook Pay rebrands to Meta Pay (NASDAQ: FB)
  • 1GCX to start an exchange platform
  • Current offering 4% APY on savings
  • BridgerPay launches payments tech

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Crypto-Chernobyl - avoidable crash
  • Where do we go from here re: Luna
  • Consumer sentiment at 11-year low
  • ARMs returned but are a bit different
  • Study: barriers to investing in crypto
  • Russia fires sanctions warning shot
  • Sahil Bloom: the power of anti-goals
  • Growth cycle scorecard for equities
  • Anatomy of nuclear explosion cloud

