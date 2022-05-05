Alumni Ventures Wins Best Alternative Investment Platform In Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards

Benzinga’s Global Fintech Awards crowned Alumni Ventures Group the Best Platform for Alternative Investment in 2021.

Alumni Ventures is a network-powered venture capital firm helping accredited individuals become successful venture investors. With over $900M total funds raised and more than 900 portfolio companies, Alumni Ventures is one of the most active venture investors in the U.S. and world (Pitchbook 2021 Global League Tables).

Alumni Ventures was founded in 2014 by CEO Mike Collins, who wanted to expand access to lucrative venture investing beyond just institutional investors and the ultra-wealthy. “It was my experience and frustration as a private investor that led me to start Alumni Ventures with a goal to bring smart, simple venture investing to individuals and family offices,” said Collins.

By adopting a “smart and simple” venture investing model, Alumni Ventures has built a network of over 600,000 community members, investors, and subscribers. This network, which Collins calls Alumni Ventures’ “secret sauce,” provides access to exciting new venture investment opportunities and adds value to Alumni Ventures’ portfolio companies. Said Collins, “Simply put, by working together, we create more value than any of us could create alone.”

Why Venture Capital?

The case for venture capital is simple and compelling. Companies are staying private (i.e., pre-IPO) longer, spending more time building value before the Wall Street bell rings. These days, it’s not uncommon for companies to go public with valuations in the billions, with the majority of that value creation taking place in the private “hyper-growth” stage. If you don’t get in early, you can miss out on huge growth.

More early-stage, high-growth companies mean more opportunities to get in on potentially valuable pre-IPO investments. For example, early investors in tech companies like Zoom and Snowflake saw a 6000x and 3000x-9000x return on their initial investments, respectively[1]. While these types of returns are unusual and investing in startups brings risks, diversification can help. The Alumni Ventures investment Freshly, a leader in the prepared meals space that launched in 2015 was acquired by Nestlé for $950 million, with another $550 million in possible earnouts[2].

*Cambridge Associates data

So, while the case for venture is compelling, it’s still missing from many sophisticated investors’ portfolios. Why?

One reason is the popular misconception that professional venture investing is only available to ultra-high-net-worth individuals. For decades, only storied venture firms like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital (and their ultra-wealthy clients) have had access to the most sought-after startups and high-growth private investment opportunities. For individual investors, angel investing and equity crowdfunding were the only way to access startup investing. Unfortunately, the deal quality available in these channels rarely matches that seen in true venture capital.

Now, however, professional venture capital is an asset class any individual accredited investor can own.

How to Get into Venture Investing

The keys to smart venture investing are investment quality and investment volume. Individual investors need to hook up with a firm that can access the most sought-after opportunities and provide them with a robust, diversified portfolio. Don’t go it alone. Likely you aren’t an expert in due diligence and portfolio construction. Leave that to the professionals. This is where Alumni Ventures can help.

Since 2015, Alumni Ventures has been democratizing access to professional venture capital investing. They build funds designed for individual investors, but that are comprised of investments also being made by the well-known VCs on behalf of their institutional investors and the ultra-wealthy. With over two dozen funds offered annually, it’s easy to find an Alumni Ventures fund that matches your wealth-building strategy. Examples are the Total Access Fund (investing broadly in the VC asset class) and stage/sector-specific funds like the Seed Fund, Deep Tech Fund, Healthtech Fund, Blockchain Fund, and more.

Their venture capital professionals source the investments and conduct due diligence to provide investors with a diversified venture portfolio. For investors, the process is simple; choose the fund that resonates with your interest and goals, and write a single check to the fund (you can even use funds in a qualified retirement account). Alumni Ventures’ team of 50+ professional VCs will do the rest.

For more information on Alumni Ventures, click here.

