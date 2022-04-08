 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Doubles Its Attack On Traditional Finance: The End Of PoS Systems?

adrian.zmudzinski@protonmail.com  
 
April 08, 2022 9:53am   Comments
Share:
Apple Doubles Its Attack On Traditional Finance: The End Of PoS Systems?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) expanded its efforts to make its mobile devices an alternative to traditional merchant point-of-sale (PoS) devices facilitating in-store card payments.

What Happened: In a Thursday announcement, Adyen announced that Apple enabled it to use the near-field communication (NFC) antenna on its mobile devices to process contactless payments. This is the second firm that the Cupertino giant allowed to use its devices as a PoS system and follows an authorization to do the same given to Stripe back in February.

The "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature allows compatible iPhones to accept payments through Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets with no extra hardware. Long story short, this feature allows the iPhone to work as a contactless-only PoS system.

See Also: Apple Snaps This British Fintech In $150M Deal

The solution is expected to allow small businesses to accept NFC contactless payments through supported iOS apps with an ‌iPhone‌ XS or newer by asking customers to simply hold their own ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, digital wallet or contactless card up to the mobile device. Adyen noted it works with enterprise customers and commerce platforms, such as Lightspeed Commerce and NewStore, the latter already using it with Vince, an apparel brand that is part of Vince Holding Company (NYSE: VNCE).

Stephan Schambach, founder and CEO of NewStore, explained, "We have already put iPhones in the hands of thousands of store associates. Now, these devices can become payment terminals with no additional hardware." 

Photo: Courtesy Apple

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple's Hardware Subscription Foray Continues To Enjoy Analyst Confidence
TSMC Scores In Q1 Thanks To Apple, Samsung
Apple Analyst Warns Of 'Considerable Risk' For Tech Sector In Coming Months
10 Stocks That Moved From Thursday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
Why This HP Analyst Remains Skeptical Even After Warren Buffett's $4.2B Investment
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adyen Lightspeed Commerce NewStore POSFintech News Global Tech Best of Benzinga