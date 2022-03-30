Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 31, 2022

🏆 The Fintech Awards Are Upon Us: Benzinga is bringing back its annual Global Fintech Awards event this November.

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Crypto platform Mudrex adds tech.

Blockchain.com OTC desk raising.

Robinhood crypto lead steps down. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Bank Leumi to enable crypto trade.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Cardstack unlocks Web3 function.

Gamestonk Terminal adds $8.5M.

Akoin integrates w/Fireblocks tech. (CRYPTO: AKN)

Home365 raises $26M in a round.

Mosaic adds $25M funding round.

Cross River adding $620M round.

Quant Insight added new updates.

Five9, PCI Pal have partnered up.

Tricount, Aion, & Mastercard team. (NYSE: MA)

Modern Treasury is adding $50M.

FE fundinfo is acquiring Funds360.

LiquidityBook expanding API tech.

Bank of Italy bans N26 over AML.

EMoneyAdvisor white labels app.

Wilshire, DAR classifying cryptos.

Finicity, Fiserv ink data-share deal. (NASDAQ: FISV)

FiVerity launches new fraud suite.

Paystand is launching bitcoin card.

Visa added NFT-focused program. (NYSE: V)

Wincast secures $675K pre-seed.

Riskalyze growing bond coverage.

Clear Capital is adding new offers.

