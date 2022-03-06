Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 7, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

Nested secures $7.5M in new round.

Revolut Australia adds trade feature.

Airwallex, Plum to offer stock trading.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Finch is planning a launch in the US.

Chari acquiring Axa Credit for $22M.

TransUnion eyes $515M acquisition. (NYSE: TRU)

LeveL ATS, Luminex finish a merger.

CredAvenue is latest fintech unicorn.

Atomic lands $40M in funding round.

Private markets fintech Delio raising.

Meet FTX’s luxury partnership head.

Zip to acquire US BNPL firm Sezzle.

Lunar launches payments solutions.

Mastercard, Visa cut Russia service. (NYSE: MA) (NYSE: V)

TripActions acquires Swedish Resia.

🔦 Spotlight: Worth noting that “High Yield“ (aka junk bond) credit spreads haven’t even gotten that spready yet. Again, there is 2 ways we can look at this: a. there is another shoe to drop yet; or b. things aren’t actually that bad if credit spreads are still largely shrugging off the volatility. (albeit they could both be right, but in sequence…)

Source: @topdowncharts

👉 Interesting Reads

NATO may send fighters to Ukraine.

Lex Fridman, Mark Zuckerberg talk.

Mysterious blasts detected in space.

World War: Global Recession nears.

Marc Rubinstein on finance warfare.

Competition fierce for fintech talents.

‘In The Know With Catherine Wood’.

Market structure as weapons of war.

📚 Thought-Provoking Statement: The “digital gold” argument for Bitcoin is looking much tighter than it was at the start of the year!

Source: Genevieve Roch-Decter