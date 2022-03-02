Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 3, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi �

Aries growing to over 120 countries.

Freetrade eyes a launch in Sweden.

Thetanuts Finance adds new round.

VALR secures $50M Series B round.

Shares added $40M in a new round.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech �

FinTech Sandbox Demo Day in NY.

Acorn Finance and Joist teamed up.

Goldman eyeing embedded finance. (NYSE: GS)

A breakdown banking as a service.

Wedge teamed with Sila over cards.

Plum Life raising $5.3M in a round.

Pianity added $6.5M in seed round.

Zeller went from 0 to $1B in 2 years.

Zest AI releasing new lending tech.

Clear Capital eyes network growth.

Mesh Payments intros a new card.

Alviere, AutoPayPlus are partnering.

MayStreet launches next-gen offer.

Praxent partnered up with NEWITY.

Meriwest selected NCR over digital.

Grasshopper plans for relaunching.

M&T CEO pushes fintech regulation.

Ontology releasing virtual machine.

Schwab files w/SEC on crypto ETF. (NYSE: SCHW)

Quiver Quantitative taps $2M round.

Sovos offering updated automation.

Paga is expanding offers to Ethiopia.

Volante adding service for FedNow.

Remitly is honing growth initiatives.

My Digital Money is cutting its fees.

CryptoPunks getting loaned against.

Sberbank withdrawing from markets.

🔦 Spotlight: In the early stages of your startup focus way more on sales, marketing, and distribution than product.

Source: Andrew Gazdecki

👉 Interesting Reads �

The bond market in easy language.

Walmart eyeing new deliver service. (NYSE: WMT)

Primer: SWIFT & sanctions impact.

Fed plans a rate hike in two weeks.

Vlad miscalculated cost of invasion.

The opportunity in hedged markets.

Paying top dollar for pricey markets.

📚 Thought-Provoking Statement: We have not seen moves in European bond markets like these since the Euro-crisis (2011-2012), and there are few episodes like this in general (ERM crisis 1992, GFC 2008)

Bonds fully understand the gravity of the situation.

Source: @jnordvig

