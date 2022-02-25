2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: ToroAlerts, Award Nominations Announced

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, in November 2022.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers, those top companies, and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index for their accomplishments innovating, as well as merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents ToroAlerts with the Best Automated Trading Software, Best Portfolio Tracker, Best Robo-Advisor, Most Innovative in Capital Markets, Best Software for Swing Trading, Best Day Trading Software, Best Brokerage for Options Trading, Best Brokerage for Beginners, Best Brokerage for Beginners, Best Trading Technology, Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency and Best Alternative Investments Platform award nominations.

Context: Founded in 2021, ToroAlerts is a fintech specializing in AI-driven investment analyses.

In the simplest way possible: ToroAlerts is an unemotional watchdog that analyzes stocks for users in real-time.

Offering: ToroAlerts provides alerts for when to buy, how much to buy, and when to sell, allowing traders to better realize their potential.

The firm’s technology does the heavy lifting, creating high-performance trading strategies using technical analysis, coupled with artificial intelligence.

Innovation Outlook: ToroAlerts seeks to push the boundary of AI-driven retail investing.

“At Toro Alerts, our vision is to take Artificial Intelligence to a new level and improve the investments for our users,” materials the company submitted to Benzinga said. “The same algorithm that drives the ToroAlerts app has been driving The C3 Fund, developed over 6 years ago for fully automated trades tracking the S&P500, resulting in an average annual return of 43% with at least seven-figures in assets under management.”

“Our cryptocurrency portfolio had a 2021 ROI of 876% with our signature C3 portfolio, which includes cannabis stocks, had a 2021 ROI of 147%.”