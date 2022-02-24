2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Vantage, Best Trading Technology and Best Brokerage for Forex Award Nominations

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Vantage with the Best Trading Technology and Best Brokerage for Forex award nominations.

Context: Founded in 2009, Vantage is a Sydney-based fintech specializing in the trading of a variety of assets including foreign exchange, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices.

The company is a pioneer in the foreign exchange trading industry for individuals and has helped both retail and institutional investors since its inception.

In the simplest way possible: Vantage offers a simpler to use trading platform that aims to help the individual investor as much as the institutional.

Offering: Vantage provides individuals with similar tools as institutional investors in complex areas such as foreign exchange trading using a simpler to engage with platform.

“Vantage is more than just a broker,” the company says. “Its human-centric service seamlessly connects clients – from the individual to the institutional – to the right tools, resources and support.”

Innovation Outlook: Vantage recently globally rebranded amid growing demands from trading clients for an improved trading experience and platform interface.

“Our rebranding exercise has been in the works for some time, and it has been the cornerstone of all the upgrades we made to our services,” said Yen Sim, Director of Global Branding and Communications. ”We understood our clients’ need for the best possible experience, and it became clear a new user interface was critical to do so.”