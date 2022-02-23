Quick Pitch: North Equities Presents Solution To Outdated Investor Relations Campaigns

During the pandemic, whilst seeking engagement with the outside world, retail investors fueled record amounts of account openings and trading volumes.

Many times this particular market participant, who is responsible for nearly a third of all stock market trading, sought their embedded networks in developing ideas and navigating the volatility of high-flyers like the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMC) and GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), among others.

Why It Matters: Given retail investors’ growing share of the market, it would be short-sighted for marketers to ignore them, North Equities explains.

“Almost everything is digital now,” the company told Benzinga in a statement. “For that reason, they must employ advanced measures to engage.”

In better engaging across emerging market opportunities, North Equities suggests approaches that reach the nearly 80 million investors active on social media channels like Reddit, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), YouTube and Discord.

The Pitch: For assistance in engaging the growing base of retail investors, North Equities says it has the wherewithal to attract YouTube influencers, create video content, group chats, and media channels for companies that demand more attention.

“Too many marketing campaigns still focus on phone calls, cold emails, and newsletters,” company representatives explained in a statement on the difficulty it is to compete with the billions spent on social media campaigns.

“We assist you in curating an image and delivering messages. This is the time to expand on your company’s marketing and promotional efforts.”

