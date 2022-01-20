Public Adds To Data And Visualization With HyperCharts Acquisition

Public, a commission-free trading app and investing social network, announced the acquisition of the data visualization platform HyperCharts.

What Happened: Public is a globally recognized investing solution that democratizes investing and addresses financial literacy.

In a move to increase transparency and provide democratized access to financial markets, Public acquired HyperCharts, a firm founded by Galileo Russell and Moe Salih in 2019.

The company provides data summaries and visualizations around key financial metrics such as revenue growth, net income, operating expenses, among other alternative data like subscriber growth and streaming memberships.

Why It Matters: Public is unlike other brokers. The platform’s key features include a social feed for trade idea sharing, real-time fractional investing in stocks and ETFs, interest on cash balances, insurance on deposits and ways to engage directly with executives at public companies.

“One chart is worth 1,000 numbers. We built HyperCharts to make financial analysis easy, fun, and approachable for the masses by turning complex SEC filings into simple, interactive charts,” said Russell, who is also a popular YouTube creator and was an early advisor to Public.

“I’m so excited to partner with Public to expand the capabilities of our financial visualization software. HyperCharts’ mission to democratize financial markets and education for all could not be more aligned with what Public is doing.”