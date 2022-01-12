NinjaTrader Acquires Tradovate, Strengthening Leadership In Retail Futures Industry

As part of a vision to expand its brand and services across the globe, NinjaTrader Group acquired Tradovate Holdings.

What Happened: This will create one of the most formidable futures brokerages.

Rick Tomsic, who founded and launched Tradovate in 2016, pioneering cloud-based trading infrastructure and innovating pricing models, will join NinjaTrader’s executive team.

“NinjaTrader’s and Tradovate’s shared vision to transform retail futures is at the heart of this transaction and will accelerate our goal to make futures more accessible, mainstream, and modern,” said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group, LLC.

“The combination of the largest and fastest-growing market leaders and our commitment to continued investment in the businesses will unlock innovation and scale, which will ensure we rise to meet the growing demand of the trading community for innovative products and services. Together we look forward to continued advocacy and support of the rapidly expanding retail futures community.”

Why It Matters: NinjaTrader has been rapidly growing its active trader base. The acquisition will help the firm evolve with emerging trends in the retail futures industry.

“This acquisition is the culmination of that effort but only the beginning of the story as we leverage our combined technology, vision, and talented teams to take new and experienced traders to the next level of client experience,” Tomsic said.

“I believe that the futures industry has barely scratched the surface in individual investor participation. We aim to be the number one retail futures brokerage in the world, not just by client numbers but by pushing the boundaries and leading through innovation with technology and exciting new ideas.”