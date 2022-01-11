BlackBoxStocks Offers a Comprehensive Education Curriculum To Complement its Trading System

Photo by Gamal Jastram for BlackBoxStocks

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

School systems tell us that learning is a collective, collaborative process.

For the retail trader, this may be a disheartening realization. After all, the independent nature of retail trading is something that can attract many to the profession. But the idea that being a successful retail trader means living in a cocoon and only ever absorbing information through one’s own experiences is arguably a fable. As our middle school, high school and post-secondary school systems all teach us: We learn way better when we’re part of a community of learners and teachers.

Leaders of the financial markets reportedly remain behind on the provision of this service. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (NASDAQ: TD) Ameritrade and Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), for example, will undoubtedly grant you access to the trading markets, but often don’t provide a community-driven approach to learning. Instead, this approach has been undertaken by the Dallas-based fintech company BlackBoxStocks (NASDAQ: BLBX).

Blackbox offers a hybrid model blending real-time market analytics with broadcast-enabled social media. Their platform allows traders to share the alerts and analytics generated by the platform and form a consensus within the various trading rooms on the platform. “I like to say we are the best of man and machine,” remarked CEO and Co-Founder Gust Kepler in a recent interview. What makes them even more unique, however, is that the company believes there is a specific pathway to becoming a successful trader: The company views the journey to professionalism in trading as any other: students need the right blend of community, work, tools and real-life examples to master their craft.

BlackBoxStocks: Education and Community?

“At BlackBox, we know education is essential for achieving consistent profitability in trading,” the BlackBox website states. The BlackBox educational program is effective due to its multi-faceted approach to learning. First, students are guided through a series of instructional classes covering a wide-variety of trading concepts and strategies. Second, live webinars demonstrate the practical application of the concepts covered in the classes. Third, the concepts and strategies are further reinforced through interactions and live-trading with BlackBox’s team of moderators and the thousands of members in the BlackBox trading community. The program is designed to meet the needs of traders of all experience levels, from beginner to advanced.

Live classes are offered weekly and class recordings are available so students can learn on their schedule and at their pace. For entry-level traders, classes start with ‘Intro to the Market’, designed to provide insight into market components and how the market works.

The intermediate classes are a dive-deep into the foundational elements of trading starting with the basics of trading to develop a strong foundation and good trading habits. The Stock & Options Basics classes are broken into two parts. Part 1 covers trading essentials such as: stocks and how to trade them, the trading process, fundamental vs. technical analysis, trading strategies vs. trading plans, and tips for choosing the right brokerage. The class also covers the critical topic of risk management principles. Part 2 covers trading options including what options are, volume & open interest, understanding an option chain, bullish vs. bearish options strategies, and risk mitigation.

Additional intermediate classes include Technical Analysis 101, Dark Pool Basics, and Understanding Options Flow. These classes further broaden the student’s understanding of trading concepts, different types of trade data, and trading strategies.

For advanced traders, BlackBox has partnered with the Options Industry Council (OIC) to bring additional content to the program including advanced options strategies, historical and implied volatility, and how to trade advanced strategies in different markets.

Next, are a series of classes that teach students how to get the most from the BlackBox trading system, including how to identify, research, and place high probability trades. The course is a complete walk-through of the many features of the system including the algorithm-based alerts, automated scanners, real-time news feed, dark pool data, charting, options flow, options heat map, and how to connect with their live-trading rooms for stocks and options.

In addition to the courses above, live-trading webinars are offered three times a week so that students can see the BlackBox trading system in action in real-time. These sessions reinforce material from the classes and demonstrate how to use the platform during fast-paced market hours.

BlackBox educators are carefully selected from the top traders in the BlackBox community. They select their instructors not only for their trading expertise and experience with the BlackBox system, but also for their ability to engage students and teach the complex subject of trading in a clear, straightforward, and easy-to-understand manner. Google reviews show that these instructors receive high marks from their students.

BlackBox understands that education and the right tools are the keys to success in trading. They have created a platform and education program to give traders everything they need to become consistently profitable traders.

