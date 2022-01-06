Fintech Focus For January 7, 2022

One Big Thing In Fintech: Here's a fascinating and reassuring stat from the mining industry, as it stand right now it would take more than two years for an attacker with 100% of the network hashrate to completely rewrite the Bitcoin ledger dating back to January 3rd, 2009.

Source: Bitcoin Magazine

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Jason Raznick, the founder and CEO at Benzinga, the largest news and data provider to global brokerages and news outlets, in his show the "Raz Report" discusses entrepreneurship, overcoming the challenges to success, and financial markets.

In a recent episode, Raznick chatted with Griffin Johnson, a 22-year-old social media influencer, entrepreneur, and investor at Animal Capital, regarding his experiences networking in Hollywood.

Johnson, who has come across a ton of adversity in the building of his brand, says that networking and building relationships are all about the willingness to put fears aside to cold-contact individuals that inspire.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: The long history of the Fed and business cycles, beginning in the 1920s, is repeatedly being late to remove accommodation coming out of recession, then hurrying to catch up, thereby creating the next downturn.

The same outcome now looks to be baked-in-the-cake, unless the Fed, unwilling to accept a bear market in equities, moves the goalposts, and declares 3% the new inflation target – while still hoping for a bailout from better productivity and a deflation wave from the rest of the world later in the year.

Source: TS Lombard