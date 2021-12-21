 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Fintech Focus For December 22, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 21, 2021 10:05pm   Comments
One Big Thing In Fintech: Credit unions are looking for approval to hold digital assets like Bitcoin directly after a federal regulator clarified they can provide cryptocurrency services to customers by partnering with third parties.

Source: Bloomberg

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: The United States Department of Justice has announced the filing of a civil forfeiture complaint to retrieve over $150 million of embezzled funds in Bitcoin. The FBI tracked down the funds during a robbery investigation involving Sony.

Source: Decrypt

Interesting Reads:

  • Story: Rendering the metaverse.
  • Justin Kan’s NFT platform rocky.
  • A Harvard professor’s China ties.
  • ‘Live now, pay later’ a thing now.
  • Bitcoin moving in line with yields.
  • Stephen Curry is looking to NFTs.
  • How Citadel turned into the king.

Market Moving Headline: “This week’s upward [earnings] revisions should have the same ability to backstop equities as we wrap up the year. The operative word is ‘should’, of course, and we do expect further volatility this week.”

Source: Data Trek

