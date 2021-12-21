Fintech Focus For December 22, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Credit unions are looking for approval to hold digital assets like Bitcoin directly after a federal regulator clarified they can provide cryptocurrency services to customers by partnering with third parties.

Source: Bloomberg

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Kraken acquired Staked fintech.

JPM to develop blockchain tech. (NYSE: JPM)

TheHouseMonk raises, expands.

Fintech Novea has added $55M.

BitMEX to launch, airdrop BMEX.

SEBA may use Aave’s DeFi tech.

Manasquan Bank, Bakkt partner.

AppDirect, CDPQ partnering up.

Swarm adds decentralized trade.

FTX striking a sponsorship deal.

IDEX hit $100M in trade volume.

Credix has added $2.5M for DeFi.

Team8 and Deloitte teaming up.

7RIDGE secures TT acquisition.

Crypto.com inked soccer a deal.

Multichain secures $60M round.

OppFi has secured a new CEO. (NYSE: OPFI)

Visa finished Currencycloud buy. (NYSE: V)

Alloy Labs planning to rival Zelle.

LiveFlow securing $3.5M round.

Rosebud AI pivots to blockchain.

Watch Out For This: The United States Department of Justice has announced the filing of a civil forfeiture complaint to retrieve over $150 million of embezzled funds in Bitcoin. The FBI tracked down the funds during a robbery investigation involving Sony.

Source: Decrypt

Interesting Reads:

Story: Rendering the metaverse.

Justin Kan’s NFT platform rocky.

A Harvard professor’s China ties.

‘Live now, pay later’ a thing now.

Bitcoin moving in line with yields.

Stephen Curry is looking to NFTs.

How Citadel turned into the king.

Market Moving Headline: “This week’s upward [earnings] revisions should have the same ability to backstop equities as we wrap up the year. The operative word is ‘should’, of course, and we do expect further volatility this week.”

Source: Data Trek