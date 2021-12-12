 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Fintech Focus For December 13, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 12, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
One Big Thing In Fintech: Understanding the fundamentals of a publicly-listed company can help with making more informed investment decisions.

Still, many fail in conducting any due diligence before they hit the trigger to buy or sell.

That’s according to Martin Migge, the CEO and co-founder at Valuu.io, a stock research and portfolio management fintech helping investors determine the fair value of publicly-listed companies, with ease.

In light of the firm’s recent growth, Benzinga spoke with Migge.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: This past summer, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD), a medicine biotech in the psychedelics sector, announced the departure of co-founder and CEO J.R. Rahn.

In learning more about the changes that have taken place since, Benzinga spoke with Robert Barrow, the firm’s chief development officer, who took the role of CEO after Rahn.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: The Treasuries yield curve -- or the spread between short-term and long-term interest rates -- looks set to be the flattest at the beginning of a Fed tightening cycle in a generation if the central bank begins raising its benchmark overnight rate in mid-2022 as now forecast. The two-year, 10-year spread is about 83 basis points, with futures indicating 55 basis points in June.

Source: Bloomberg

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

