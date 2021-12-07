Fintech Focus For December 8, 2021
One Big Thing In Fintech: Time is money.
That’s according to Kosta Ligris, the CEO and co-founder at Stavvy, a Boston-based fintech connecting lenders with third-party vendors.
“Every time something has to be repeated manually, or there are systems that don’t talk to each other, there’s a tremendous amount of disconnect,” Ligris explained.
In learning more about how Stavvy reduces errors and cost as a middleware to banks and their vendors, read on.
Watch Out For This: President Joe Biden says his administration is focused on policing cryptocurrency crimes to combat corruption globally and is taking advantage of a newly formed Department of Justice task force, according to an anti-graft report released Monday.
Market Moving Headline: With the market being driven by the same mega-cap tech stocks, investors for the past few years had started to migrate away from being long all of the mega-caps and have taken more of a bar-belled approach.
This caused a lot of investors to hide in some of the high beta/growth names in an effort to beat their benchmarks.
The issue now is that breadth remains poor, and everyone has been long names like ZM, TWLO, and DOCU, and underweight a bunch of the mega-caps that continue to drive the market higher; and that’s not to mention the TSLA and NVDA moves which have caught investors incredibly off-guard given their lack of exposure.
