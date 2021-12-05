 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For December 6, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 05, 2021 8:10pm   Comments
One Big Thing In Fintech: Financial experts attending the ongoing 2021 African Economic Conference have suggested that it's time to create an African cryptocurrency and an integrated capital market. Doing this would help boost trade on the continent, ease business costs and sustain growth post-COVID-19.

Source: Business Insider

Other Key Fintech Developments

Watch Out For This: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. will stand up to an “increasingly assertive and autocratic” China in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, calling its activity “disturbing.”

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Initial data from South Africa, the epicenter of the outbreak of the omicron variant, don’t show a resulting surge of hospitalizations.

Source: Bloomberg

