Fintech Focus For December 6, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Financial experts attending the ongoing 2021 African Economic Conference have suggested that it's time to create an African cryptocurrency and an integrated capital market. Doing this would help boost trade on the continent, ease business costs and sustain growth post-COVID-19.

Source: Business Insider

Other Key Fintech Developments

Meta tests split payment offer. (NASDAQ: FB)

S. Cohen backs 24 Exchange.

Ritholtz launches crypto index.

OppFi to pay $2M on rate suit. (NYSE: OPFI)

Northern Trust expanding ML. (NASDAQ: NTRS)

Dorsey is honing in on bitcoin. (NYSE: TWTR) (NYSE: SQ)

NFL player launching a crypto.

London takes a shot at NYSE.

i2C, BEYON, Visa teaming up. (NYSE: V)

Watch Out For This: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. will stand up to an “increasingly assertive and autocratic” China in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, calling its activity “disturbing.”

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

An explainer regarding DAOs.

Banks at make/break moment.

Banks fined over an FX cartel.

The best-paid fintech banker.

Analysis: NYSE’s dominance.

Market Moving Headline: Initial data from South Africa, the epicenter of the outbreak of the omicron variant, don’t show a resulting surge of hospitalizations.

Source: Bloomberg