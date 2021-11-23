Fintech Focus For November 24, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: On Tuesday, a Canadian investment firm that focuses on decentralized finance (DeFi) called Tokens.com purchased nearly $2.5 million worth of virtual land in the platform Decentraland.

Source: Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: One of NASA’s most exciting and unusual missions in years, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), is scheduled to launch tonight on its way to strike and deflect an incoming space rock millions of miles from Earth.

Source: TechCrunch

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon quipped that his bank is likely to outlast China’s Communist Party, while reiterating his company’s commitment to doing business in the country.

Source: Bloomberg