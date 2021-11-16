Fintech Focus For November 17, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Heading into the coronavirus pandemic, several trends among the retail investing public made the industry favorable for new entrants to come in and exploit.

Founded in 2020, one of those firms was OUTPRFRM, the fintech that calls itself the independent referee of investing advice, making investing more approachable and simple.

Benzinga spoke with founder and CEO McEwen Hardy to learn more about motivations and products. Here’s the conversation that transpired.

Source: Benzinga

Watch Out For This: Media influencer and creator Dylan Lemay, who has amassed over 10 million followers around his experiences with deserts, on Tuesday secured $1.5 million in seed funds to launch an immersive and experiential ice cream store in New York.

Benzinga chatted with Lemay and lead investor Chris Camillo regarding the development.

Source: Benzinga

Market Moving Headline: “[W]e think 2022 will finally bring the multiple compression we incorrectly forecasted for 2H 2021. Our 12-month target P/E of 18x is 15% below current levels but in line with the 5-year average and the top quintile for the past 30 years.”

“The risk of de-rating has been deferred, not avoided, and makes our 12-month S&P 500 Bear/Base/Bull targets of 3900/4400/5000 unexciting.”

Source: Morgan Stanley