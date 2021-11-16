WonderFi Looks Beyond Growth With Appointment Of New Chair, Bill Koutsouras

WonderFi Technologies Inc (NEO: WNDR) announced the appointment of Bill Koutsouras as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

What Happened: WonderFi is adding to its board those leaders that are competent in growing companies.

Koutsouras, among other roles, served as Lead Independent Director of Galaxy Digital since its public listing and is principal to Kouts Capital, a firm that’s provided assistance to companies across capital introductions, as well as transaction structuring and implementation.

“[Bill] brings immense value through his experience and leadership of public and private companies, and has an exceptional track record of M&A and financing as an executive,” said Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi.

“Bill’s guidance, perspective and relationships will be invaluable to WonderFi as we enter the next phase of our growth.”

Why It Matters: WonderFi is looking to build out a blockchain-based gateway to a new decentralized financial ecosystem — defined by lower cost and better access — addressing many social issues that flow through traditional finance.

Koutsouras commented, “I am delighted to be joining the Board of Directors of WonderFi and the opportunity to work with such a passionate team of founders and employees. I share their vision of breaking down the barriers of traditional finance, making it more efficient and inclusive for all. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and management team in advancing this mission.”