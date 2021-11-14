Fintech Focus For November 15, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “People are very focused in a world of new ideas and new creations. I love that part of America, [but] … I worry that some of this passion has been misplaced when it comes to cryptocurrencies."
Source: Ken Griffin
One Big Thing In Fintech: Real estate investment app NYCE announced its intent to IPO a 101-unit housing complex — “Philicon Square” — at Temple University, as well as launch live trading for cryptocurrencies.
Here's more on the developments and why they matter.
Source: Benzinga
Other Key Fintech Developments:
Watch Out For This: The City of Miami will soon give out a “bitcoin yield” from the staking of its cryptocurrency to its citizens, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced.
Source: CoinDesk
Interesting Reads:
Market Moving Headline: Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, began his Sunday sparring with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who tweeted a day earlier that “we must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.” Musk even raised the notion of selling more of his Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares, which would require him to pay taxes on the gains.
Source: Bloomberg
