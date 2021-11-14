Fintech Focus For November 15, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “People are very focused in a world of new ideas and new creations. I love that part of America, [but] … I worry that some of this passion has been misplaced when it comes to cryptocurrencies."

Source: Ken Griffin

One Big Thing In Fintech: Real estate investment app NYCE announced its intent to IPO a 101-unit housing complex — “Philicon Square” — at Temple University, as well as launch live trading for cryptocurrencies.

Here’s more on the developments and why they matter.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Wrapbook added $100M round.

Keyway secures a $15M round.

Volt launches, eyes fast growth.

A BBG Terminal for real estate.

Yieldstreet adds platform for art.

SoFi CEO on future of fintechs. (NASDAQ: SOFI)

Saddle raises $7.5M in funding.

FTSE intros digital asset offers.

Paysafe reported bleak forecast. (NYSE: PSFE)

Evergrow adds $7M seed raise.

Visa intros an eco benefits offer. (NYSE: V)

True Wind secures fintech fund.

Watch Out For This: The City of Miami will soon give out a “bitcoin yield” from the staking of its cryptocurrency to its citizens, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced.

Source: CoinDesk

Interesting Reads:

Crypto prime brokerage service.

Data quickly reforms real estate.

Crime, politics, and open outcry.

Pfizer won’t share vax formulas. (NYSE: PFE)

Market Moving Headline: Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, began his Sunday sparring with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who tweeted a day earlier that “we must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.” Musk even raised the notion of selling more of his Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares, which would require him to pay taxes on the gains.

Source: Bloomberg