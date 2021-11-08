Fintech Focus For November 9, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Velocity of money has been coming down because people have been saving and putting money into assets.”

Source: Cathie Wood

One Big Thing In Fintech: Fueled in part by the leveraged trade of participants sharing highly speculative trade ideas on platforms like WallStreetBets, shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) surpassed $1,200 last week.

With options order flow tools, some participants were able to quickly pick up on this activity and trade accordingly.

One such tool is InsiderFinance. Benzinga chatted with the company’s founders — Rob Hibbard and Trey Huffine — to learn how investors could have better traded along with the larger, better-capitalized participants, colloquially referred to as the “smart money.”

Here’s the conversation that transpired.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: “The perception that housing is drastically undersupplied and that a strong demographic picture lies ahead is creating a false sense of security,’’ according to a report by Zelman’s firm entitled “Cradle to Grave.’’

“By our math, both single-family and multi-family production are already ahead of normalized demand and estimates of a housing deficit are grossly exaggerated.’’

Source: The Real Deal