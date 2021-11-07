Fintech Focus For November 8, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “When you’re starting a company, capital is oxygen.”
Source: Jordan Fried
One Big Thing In Fintech: Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD), a company seeking to democratize blockchain investing, began trading on the Canadian-based NEO Exchange.
In light of this occasion, Benzinga spoke with Immutable’s chairman and CEO Jordan Fried about his efforts to improve access to blockchain equity.
Source: Benzinga
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Tern hones fintech-as-a-service.
- Botkeeper adds $42M Series C.
- Cash App opens to teens 13-17. (NYSE: SQ)
- Axie Infinity launches exchange.
- AscendEX announces Series B.
- IBKR adds IMPACT mobile app. (NASDAQ: IBKR)
- BIFROST adds the Biport Wallet.
- Ualá plans to buy Mexican bank.
- Quartr secures $4.5M in a seed.
- Afterparty raised $3M in funding.
- Coinbase tries subscription offer. (NASDAQ: COIN)
- FTX, Solana, and more partner.
- Spend crypto as cash with Slide.
- Bakkt plans to intro ETH trading. (NYSE: BKKT)
- Meet Trii, the LatAm Robinhood.
- TomoCredit eyes the credit poor.
Watch Out For This: New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles have the largest shares of crypto hires this year, followed by the Miami and Chicago metropolitan areas, according to a new ranking based on LinkedIn data.
Source: Bloomberg
Market Moving Headline: “We are now coming into a stronger period seasonally for shares and the combination of improving global growth and earnings, vaccines allowing a more sustained reopening and still low-interest rates augurs well for shares over the next 12 months.”
Source: Diana Mousina
