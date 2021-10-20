Fintech Focus For October 21, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”

Source: Robert Louis Stevenson

One Big Thing In Fintech: One would likely not purchase a house without first looking at comparable home sales.

That is according to Saad Hussain, founder and CEO at Vesica Technologies, the company behind SHIFT, a search engine for the options market.

“As a former broker, it’s not about the democratization of finance. It’s really the democratization of data. That’s where the money is,” Hussain said in an interview alongside CTO Dr. Alessandro Warth, a former software engineer at Alphabet Inc-owned Google.

Read below to find out more on how Vesica’s SHIFT Search is making market data more accessible and actionable for market participants.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Stagflation isn’t quite the word. But for a world economy still trying to find its post-pandemic footing, the combination of lower growth and higher inflation evident in the latest readings from Bloomberg Economics’ nowcasts still isn’t good news.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Despite U.S. Equities trading near all-time highs, various market indicators and surveys suggest that sentiment is in neutral territory at best and thus remains a supporting factor for higher index levels.

Source: Merrill