WonderFi Partners With DeFi Pulse To Launch In-App DeFi Index Exposure

WonderFi Technologies Inc (NEO: WNDR) is partnering with DeFi Pulse Inc, a designer of indices for decentralized finance.

What Happened: DeFi is fragmented and complicated. In bringing DeFi to the masses — through a curated app experience — WonderFi partnered with DeFi Pulse, a firm that creates, maintains, and licenses indices.

Through this partnership, WonderFi will allow its userbase broad-based exposure to Ethereum DeFi via products like the DeFi Pulse Index, DeFi Pulse’s flagship benchmark.

“The market's reception to the DeFi Pulse Index is reflected in the rate of adoption of the DPI token, designed around the DeFi Pulse Index and offered by the Index Coop, and we are pleased to partner with WonderFi to continue to grow the DeFi Pulse Index,” said Etienne Royole, CEO of DeFi Pulse.

The DeFi Pulse Index is comprised of 17 assets, weighted by circulating supply, and undergoes monthly rebalances to reflect the true state of the rapidly changing market.

Why It Matters: The development comes as WonderFi looks to build out a blockchain-based gateway to a new decentralized financial ecosystem — defined by lower cost and better access — addressing many social issues that flow through traditional finance.

“The DeFi Pulse Index is an excellent way to gain exposure to the DeFi market and is analogous to index products in the traditional capital markets,” said Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi.

“Partnering with DeFi Pulse to offer this index through WonderFi aligns us with the leading index provider in the sector, and creates an opportunity for us to bring new index products to market with DeFi Pulse and Index Coop as the market matures.”