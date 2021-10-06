 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For October 7, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 06, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today.”

Source: H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

One Big Thing In Fintech: The CFPB found digital engagement – whether reflected in enrollment in online portals, enrollment in mobile apps, opt-in rates to e-statements over paper equivalents or electronic payment of credit card bills – is growing consistently across all age groups and on nearly every platform type.

Source: FinLedger

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: "Strong developer expertise has become one of the most essential inputs for driving differentiation and diversification in fintech," said Jordan McKee, Principal Research Analyst, Customer Experience & Commerce at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Given the intense level of complexity, regulatory scrutiny and competition associated with fintech, there is no single role that will be more important to the sector's continued evolution."

Source: Rapyd

Interesting Reads:

  • GM looking to double annual sales.
  • Cathie Wood’s ARK departs for FL.
  • Most priced out of housing markets.
  • Boeing will unveil 777X air freighter.
  • George Soros adds BTC exposure.
  • Fed: Crypto reducing USD reliance.

Market Moving Headline: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday offered a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling to avert a national default.

Source: CNBC

