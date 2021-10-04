Fintech Focus For October 4, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “If you are early in your career, you are making a grave mistake not being back at work.”

Source: Ken Griffin

One Big Thing In Fintech: CBDCs have the potential to disrupt the world of money as we know it and lots of people are trying to figure out how to preserve the status quo.

Source: Bloomberg

Other Key Fintech Developments:

STURDY launches NFT exchange.

Monzo forfeits bid for bank license.

Ladder raises $100M for insurance.

BlackRock tool helps with allocation.

Deutsche Börse staking WeMatch.

Solana NFT sells for a new record.

Westpac extended gambling block.

Florida taps BNY for ESG analytics.

TradeUp offers low margin interest.

Wall Street firms back AlphaSense.

SumUp appointing new leadership.

Interac added rights to SecureKey.

Central Banks, BIS explore CBDC.

Compound sends $89M in an error.

Ramp hit $300M value in Series A.

QuantHouse leaders are departing.

reAlpha launches a public offering.

eToro doubles number of userbase.

Shaq will release an NFT collection.

Fintech Upgrade getting into BNPL.

Elevate launches with $12M round.

Watch Out For This: Employees just starting out are risking their career advancement by continuing to work remotely, hedge fund manager Ken Griffin said.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Unpacked: Evergrande implications.

Google redesigning search using AI.

William Shatner to be on spaceflight.

The electrifying GMC Hummer EVs.

DNS outage is taking down networks.

JPMorgan restricted business travel.

Cramer intros CNBC Investing Club.

Car maker Rivian plans to go public.

Market Moving Headline: President Joe Biden warned that the U.S. government is at risk of breaching the legal limit on its debt in two weeks, blaming Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for what he described as a “meteor” headed for the economy.

Source: Bloomberg