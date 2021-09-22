Fintech Focus For September 23, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “We expect the S&P 500 to reach 4,700 by the end of 2021 and to surpass 5,000 next year.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: You’ve got some money you want to invest. Where should you put it?

Increasingly the answer is to use robo-advisers, which use algorithms to invest for you based on your age, goals and risk tolerance. Some 3.5 million adult Americans will use a robo-adviser this year, according to eMarketer, which projects that will increase to five million in 2025.

Source: MarketWatch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Banks no longer have the option to make steady incremental updates over time, as the pandemic continues to exacerbate the situation and to force all institutions to act quickly to keep up with the new pace of expectations for the financial industry today.

Source: FinLedger

Interesting Reads:

