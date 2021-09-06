Fintech Focus For September 7, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “At the end of the day, though, the higher you go, the further off the ground you are and the more tail risk.”

Source: Cem Karsan

One Big Thing In Fintech: Since Benzinga last spoke with broker Firstrade, a pandemic happened, accelerating new trends in fintech with respect to trading.

Firstrade CIO Jeff Huang unpacked his firm’s growth and commitment to providing retail market participants better tools to learn, analyze and execute.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Chip added a new savings account.

BankiFi secures $3M to help SMBs.

Baanx added stake in fintech bank.

Trade Ledger accelerates approvals.

Revolut rolls out remittance service.

FTX adds more institutional interest.

HomeLight closes $100M Series D.

Huobi, Chainsmokers eye metaverse.

Aurelia has added $3M seed round.

Bitfinex intros investment exchange.

Neokred added $500K in new funds.

WitaMax invests in fintech Lacaisse.

Watch Out For This: Britain needs to ease taxes on banks and make it easier to hire staff from abroad, its financial and professional services lobby said in a blueprint to help London unseat New York as the world's top international financial centre within five years.

Source: Reuters

Interesting Reads:

Net-zero by 2040 is a distant dream.

Pfizer COVID booster ready by 9/20.

Labor market slowed amidst COVID.

A CGT hike in play after Labor Day?

Market Moving Headline: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists revised down their forecast for growth in the U.S. economy this year, pointing to a “harder path” ahead for the American consumer than previously anticipated.

Source: Bloomberg