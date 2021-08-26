 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For August 27, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 6:08pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: "Make mistakes faster.”

Source: Andrew Grove

One Big Thing In Fintech: Large institutional transactions above $10m made up the majority of DeFi transactions in the second quarter of this year.

Source: Markets Media

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Home Lending Pal secures $2.2M.
  • Inside Facebook plans for banking.
  • Meet Shares, a stock market app.
  • Tuna taps $3M to tackle payments.
  • WealthKernel launches Sipp tech.
  • Quantitative Brokers added algos.
  • Sensibill, FreeAgent have teamed.
  • eToro’s Q2 crypto income soaring.
  • Credijusto, i2c team on credit cards.
  • MX Technologies weighing a sale.
  • FIS, NYDIG push crypto adoption.
  • Airwallex plants roots inside of U.S.
  • Paradigm leads $8M Euler funding.
  • Indyfin secures about $2M to scale.
  • Nubank readies for public offering.
  • BM Tech CEO on future of fintech.
  • JPM leads Aumni’s $50M funding.
  • Israel’s big fintech scene to disrupt.
  • Elopage secures $38M in funding.
  • Nubank looking for $55B valuation.
  • BNPL Afterpay debuts advertising.
  • Roofstock buying Great Jones tech.
  • Nium crosses $1B valuation mark.
  • TikTok cutting crypto-related posts.
  • Finicity expanding MVS availability.
  • CoreLogic taps ICE Mortgage tech.

Watch Out For This: The hosts of "Pennies: Going In Raw," one of the most popular finance and investment-themed podcasts, are putting on P:GIR Live, an event catering to the financial community on social media, on Sept. 7-8 in Reno, Nevada.

Ahead of the event, Benzinga chatted with P:GIR’s Mitch Hennessey to learn more.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

  • Banks saw a 40% overdraft bump.
  • YouTube removing COVID videos.
  • Drop in lumber to save $40K/home.
  • Twitter adds paid ticketed Spaces.
  • Salesforce CEO talks remote work.

Market Moving Headline: “While news of bombings at the Kabul airport has resulted in some volatility this morning, it has become consensus that Jackson Hole will be more or less a non-event as investors are moving expectations for any major Fed taper announcement to later this year,” said Christopher Murphy, Susquehanna International Group co-head of derivatives strategy.

Source: Bloomberg

