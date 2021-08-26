Fintech Focus For August 27, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: "Make mistakes faster.”
Source: Andrew Grove
One Big Thing In Fintech: Large institutional transactions above $10m made up the majority of DeFi transactions in the second quarter of this year.
Source: Markets Media
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Home Lending Pal secures $2.2M.
- Inside Facebook plans for banking.
- Meet Shares, a stock market app.
- Tuna taps $3M to tackle payments.
- WealthKernel launches Sipp tech.
- Quantitative Brokers added algos.
- Sensibill, FreeAgent have teamed.
- eToro’s Q2 crypto income soaring.
- Credijusto, i2c team on credit cards.
- MX Technologies weighing a sale.
- FIS, NYDIG push crypto adoption.
- Airwallex plants roots inside of U.S.
- Paradigm leads $8M Euler funding.
- Indyfin secures about $2M to scale.
- Nubank readies for public offering.
- BM Tech CEO on future of fintech.
- JPM leads Aumni’s $50M funding.
- Israel’s big fintech scene to disrupt.
- Elopage secures $38M in funding.
- Nubank looking for $55B valuation.
- BNPL Afterpay debuts advertising.
- Roofstock buying Great Jones tech.
- Nium crosses $1B valuation mark.
- TikTok cutting crypto-related posts.
- Finicity expanding MVS availability.
- CoreLogic taps ICE Mortgage tech.
Watch Out For This: The hosts of "Pennies: Going In Raw," one of the most popular finance and investment-themed podcasts, are putting on P:GIR Live, an event catering to the financial community on social media, on Sept. 7-8 in Reno, Nevada.
Ahead of the event, Benzinga chatted with P:GIR’s Mitch Hennessey to learn more.
Source: Benzinga
Interesting Reads:
- Banks saw a 40% overdraft bump.
- YouTube removing COVID videos.
- Drop in lumber to save $40K/home.
- Twitter adds paid ticketed Spaces.
- Salesforce CEO talks remote work.
Market Moving Headline: “While news of bombings at the Kabul airport has resulted in some volatility this morning, it has become consensus that Jackson Hole will be more or less a non-event as investors are moving expectations for any major Fed taper announcement to later this year,” said Christopher Murphy, Susquehanna International Group co-head of derivatives strategy.
Source: Bloomberg
