Fintech Focus For July 30, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical.”

Source: Howard Schultz

One Big Thing In Fintech: A Senate proposal to ramp up IRS surveillance over cryptocurrency transactions has the industry and investors questioning the plan’s viability and its promise of generating $28 billion in tax revenue.

Source: Bloomberg

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Google Pay using Marqeta’s tech.

State Street, Lukka partnered up.

Ergo, Neocova honing efficiencies.

Valar Ventures leads Vauld round.

Prepaid2Cash adds $5.1M round.

Amadeus, Hopper eyeing fintech.

LendingPoint closes big issuance.

Democrat intros a digital asset bill.

Mobile bank adoption grows fraud.

Pencilton raises $330K pre-seed.

Prime Trust raises $64M Series A.

MUFG launches second VC fund.

Swift honing its international offer.

Trulioo unpacked fraud landscape.

GTBank will launch its own fintech.

PayPal eyes DeFi, smart contracts.

IPOs reveal Gen Z banking vision.

NYC launches fintech challenges.

Why to celebrate Robinhood IPO?

Watch Out For This: President Joe Biden will require federal workers to prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 or wear masks and submit to frequent coronavirus testing as the highly contagious delta variant is causing cases to spike in the U.S.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Johansson filed a suit over Disney.

Citadel would buy Robinhood app.

Gupshup raises for messaging tech.

Nikola founder indicted over fraud.

VTOL craft upending local air travel.

Uber offers free language courses.

Amazon Q2 falls short of estimates.

Market Moving Headline: Powell hinted that the Fed has already reached one out of two targets and that full employment and inflation “moderately exceeding the 2% target” are not prerequisites for a taper decision. Interesting months are upcoming.

Source: Nordea