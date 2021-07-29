Fintech Focus For July 30, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: "Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical.”
Source: Howard Schultz
One Big Thing In Fintech: A Senate proposal to ramp up IRS surveillance over cryptocurrency transactions has the industry and investors questioning the plan’s viability and its promise of generating $28 billion in tax revenue.
Source: Bloomberg
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Google Pay using Marqeta’s tech.
- State Street, Lukka partnered up.
- Ergo, Neocova honing efficiencies.
- Valar Ventures leads Vauld round.
- Prepaid2Cash adds $5.1M round.
- Amadeus, Hopper eyeing fintech.
- LendingPoint closes big issuance.
- Democrat intros a digital asset bill.
- Mobile bank adoption grows fraud.
- Pencilton raises $330K pre-seed.
- Prime Trust raises $64M Series A.
- MUFG launches second VC fund.
- Swift honing its international offer.
- Trulioo unpacked fraud landscape.
- GTBank will launch its own fintech.
- PayPal eyes DeFi, smart contracts.
- IPOs reveal Gen Z banking vision.
- NYC launches fintech challenges.
- Why to celebrate Robinhood IPO?
Watch Out For This: President Joe Biden will require federal workers to prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 or wear masks and submit to frequent coronavirus testing as the highly contagious delta variant is causing cases to spike in the U.S.
Source: Bloomberg
Interesting Reads:
- Johansson filed a suit over Disney.
- Citadel would buy Robinhood app.
- Gupshup raises for messaging tech.
- Nikola founder indicted over fraud.
- VTOL craft upending local air travel.
- Uber offers free language courses.
- Amazon Q2 falls short of estimates.
Market Moving Headline: Powell hinted that the Fed has already reached one out of two targets and that full employment and inflation “moderately exceeding the 2% target” are not prerequisites for a taper decision. Interesting months are upcoming.
Source: Nordea
