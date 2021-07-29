 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For July 30, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 5:47pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: "Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical.”

Source: Howard Schultz

One Big Thing In Fintech: A Senate proposal to ramp up IRS surveillance over cryptocurrency transactions has the industry and investors questioning the plan’s viability and its promise of generating $28 billion in tax revenue.

Source: Bloomberg

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Google Pay using Marqeta’s tech.
  • State Street, Lukka partnered up.
  • Ergo, Neocova honing efficiencies.
  • Valar Ventures leads Vauld round.
  • Prepaid2Cash adds $5.1M round.
  • Amadeus, Hopper eyeing fintech.
  • LendingPoint closes big issuance.
  • Democrat intros a digital asset bill.
  • Mobile bank adoption grows fraud.
  • Pencilton raises $330K pre-seed.
  • Prime Trust raises $64M Series A.
  • MUFG launches second VC fund.
  • Swift honing its international offer.
  • Trulioo unpacked fraud landscape.
  • GTBank will launch its own fintech.
  • PayPal eyes DeFi, smart contracts.
  • IPOs reveal Gen Z banking vision.
  • NYC launches fintech challenges.
  • Why to celebrate Robinhood IPO?

Watch Out For This: President Joe Biden will require federal workers to prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 or wear masks and submit to frequent coronavirus testing as the highly contagious delta variant is causing cases to spike in the U.S.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

  • Johansson filed a suit over Disney.
  • Citadel would buy Robinhood app.
  • Gupshup raises for messaging tech.
  • Nikola founder indicted over fraud.
  • VTOL craft upending local air travel.
  • Uber offers free language courses.
  • Amazon Q2 falls short of estimates.

Market Moving Headline: Powell hinted that the Fed has already reached one out of two targets and that full employment and inflation “moderately exceeding the 2% target” are not prerequisites for a taper decision. Interesting months are upcoming.

Source: Nordea

