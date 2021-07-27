Fintech Focus For July 28, 201

Quote To Start The Day: "Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree.”

Source: Martin Luther

One Big Thing In Fintech: The worst part of travel often comes down to payments, loyalty rewards and customer service.

That’s according to Daniel Marovitz, the senior vice president of fintech at Booking Holdings Inc, who chatted with Benzinga on how Booking.com’s new fintech unit will add efficiency and value to the travel marketplace.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Chaka on licensing and innovation.

African startups join funding boom.

Binance cuts non-KYC withdrawal.

Lemon Cash raises $16M to grow.

Current partnered up with Bancorp.

Numerated partnered up with CCB.

Eco raised $60M Series B funding.

Starling acquired Fleet Mortgages.

Launching the Blackstone of crypto.

Bybit announces bitdao.io support.

Swift takes on low-value payments.

MX partnered with Dwolla on tech.

StormX adds $9M in funding round.

Fireblocks added $310M Series D.

Landis adds $165M of debt, equity.

Aries CEO tells BZ growth visions.

Santander’s fintech arm expanding.

Saber adds $7.7M in seed funding.

Yieldstreet reaches $2B deal mark.

ICapital secures $440M for growth.

Watch Out For This: Fintech is forcing banks to put down their marketing budgets and build more tailored products. This is a win for everyone.

Source: Fintech Takes

Interesting Reads:

Bubble raises $100M for no-coding.

Apple warns that growth likely slows.

Biden: Cyber attacks, shooting wars.

Unpacking Chinese tech crackdown.

NYC, LA join rural areas in masking.

Market Moving Headline: “A yuan devaluation is one of the main deflationary risks today. I know you heard this over and over again… but something is indeed unraveling. Chinese banks and ADRs are in big trouble. PBOC will be forced to act.”

Source: Otavio Costa