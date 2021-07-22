Fintech Focus For July 23, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: "You know, everybody in the world will take a shower every morning but they don’t clean their brain."
Source: Peter Reznicek
One Big Thing In Fintech: Q2’21 was the largest funding quarter on record. Across 657 deals, global VC-backed fintech companies raised a record $30.8B, shattering last quarter’s funding record by 30%. This impressive funding growth was accompanied by a modest 2% deal growth quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a 29% increase year-over-year (YoY).
Source: CB Insights
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Snapshots of fintech M&A themes.
- Thesis adds $21M Series A round.
- GlobalX has filed for a Bitcoin ETF.
- Visa bought Currencycloud fintech.
- Upgrade launches BTC credit card.
- Tiicker closed on a pre-seed round.
- Barclaycard tackles B2B payments.
- Symphony added Google for cloud.
- Currency.com joins an association.
- Magic raises $27M Series A round.
- Cambridge Savings eyeing fintech.
- HMBradley is shifting to invite-only.
- Core Scientific to offer on Nasdaq.
- Analyzing - the first bitcoin country.
- Spendesk nabs $118M for its tech.
- Prodigal adds $12M to streamline.
Watch Out For This: Professional traders with a retail background are few and far between.
This is due in part to the obstacles to success — a lack of direction and understanding, psychological alignment, among other things — so few manage to pass on their wisdom.
A mentor to many, Peter Reznicek, the co-founder and head trader at ShadowTrader, is a seasoned market veteran with whom Benzinga had the honor of speaking.
Reznicek details his early start, perspectives and tips for success, as well as his vision for the future.
Source: Benzinga
Interesting Reads:
- 5 criteria for digital transformations.
- Covid increasing in hot-spot areas.
- Pomp: Fix the money, fix the world.
- JPM’s Dimon is staying more years.
Market Moving Headline: A bipartisan group of senators is closing in on a $579 billion infrastructure deal after agreeing to pay for it in part by delaying a costly Trump-era Medicare regulation, but they don’t expect to announce details until at least Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fintech