ARK Invest Joins The List Of Companies Filing For Bitcoin ETF Despite SEC Reluctance
Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest has applied for a Bitcoin ETF, the SEC filing shows.
What Happened: The Monday SEC filing revealed that ARK Invest applied for Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, joining the list of companies, including Van Eck, Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust, and Valkyrie.
What Else: Cathie Wood has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast for a long time, suggesting earlier this year that Bitcoin price could go as high as $500,000.
In May, Wood said that it is “impossible [for regulators] to shut [bitcoin] down,” adding that, in her opinion, regulators will warm up and become “a little more friendly over time” towards cryptocurrencies.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
