Quick Pitch: Meet Market Moves, A Platform For Actionable Market Insights

Benzinga will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on Nov. 11, 2021.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers, those top companies part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments innovating, as well as merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga spoke with Evan Dawson and Matt Giannino at Market Moves.

About: Alongside the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, participants sheltered at home searched for ways to maintain engagement with the outside world, thus fueling an impressive rise in trading activity.

As a result, this sparked interest in resources, like option order flow and analytics, that provide added insight.

Founded by Giannino, Market Moves is a holistic destination for courses on trading as well as tools to find and act on opportunities in the market.

Core Product: “After college, I wanted to create some income while I wasn’t working full-time,” Giannino told Benzinga. “I started trading, got hooked, had some success, and people wanted to trade with me.”

Market Moves, at its core, is a trading community. Members can both learn and trade with community leaders, like Giannino, in real-time. Additionally offered, now, are tools to find better trades.

“From that business came Bread Alerts, which are alerts for option selling and options order flow data,” Giannino explained. “It helps people maximize their covered calls and cash-secured put,” strategies.

Dawson added that Market Moves fills a void; typically when Giannino looks to apply his core strategy in the market – selling covered options – he looks for pockets of value or where the premium is highest relative to the cash collateral.

“What Matt built is amazing because it does it automatically for you,” Dawson said. “It shows you what the best options are with the highest probability and the highest premiums.”

Using Bread Alerts, users can search for value and analyze trades. This allows them to put on more impactful trades.

“The site organizes it so you can – percentage-wise – see what you can make and then the percent probability of it expiring worthless.”

Monthly subscriptions are as low as $57 per month.

Innovation Outlook: Market Moves’ product roadmap suggests users can expect to see more valuable tools added to the platform.

Potential additions may include tools to find and analyze complex option spreads, Giannino said.

“We’re just excited to start letting people know about this product and we’re always going to add to it. We’re probably one of the only platforms on the internet that does options selling like this and I don’t think it’s going to be easily replicated.”