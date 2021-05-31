Fintech Focus For June 1, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “Showing is better than telling.”
Source: Floyd Mayweather
One Big Thing In Fintech: Ray Dalio, a billionaire investor and the founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, has said that the digital yuan will be more competitive than the digital dollar.
Source: Block
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Nasdaq on the evolution of banks.
- Goldman led a $45M fintech raise.
- Cash wallets the future of fintech.
- Gresham to buy post-trade fintech.
- European fintechs fill war chests.
- Apifiny announces launch of tech.
- Eurex extends EnLight with forex.
- Obie raises $10.7M for insurtech.
- More on Visa’s online marketplace.
- Bison Trails acquired by Coinbase.
- Stash weighing go-public options.
- Circle is considering a SPAC deal.
- Crypto.com’s climate commitment.
- Paysend secures Series B funds.
- DBS gets first security token offer.
- Congress investigating Kabbage.
- SEC files suit against BitConnect.
- Chip, BlackRock working on tech.
- Modern retail needs modern rules.
- QuintoAndar landed $300M round.
- Cloud9, Sphere partner over voice.
- Coinbase intros a prime brokerage.
- Jai Kisan raised $30M in financing.
- Circle and Atom add a partnership.
- Chipper Cash closes on Series C.
Watch Out For This: Life as depicted in George Orwell’s 1984 “could come to pass in 2024” if lawmakers don’t protect the public against artificial intelligence, Microsoft’s president has warned.
Source: BBC
Interesting Reads:
- Twitter Blue subscriptions coming.
- Amazon is planning to buy MGM.
- Detroit’s Maxpro teams with Shaq.
- Chamath talks SPAC regulations.
- Implications of leveraged finance.
- PBOC increased its reserve ratio.
- How gasoline came into our lives.
- Oil nearing $70/barrel on demand.
Market Moving Headline: Coming into the large May monthly options expiration (OPEX) and the extended holiday weekend, U.S. stock index futures pinned, trading sideways-to-higher.
Key Takeaways: Index futures in balance.
- Best to assume the taper tantrum happened.
- Ahead: Fed speak and data on employment.
- Indices traded sideways-to-higher last week.
In the coming sessions, participants will want to focus their attention on where the S&P 500 trades in relation to the $4,197.25 high volume area (HVNode).
In the best case, the index trades sideways or higher; activity above $4,197.25 has the potential to reach the $4,227.00 point of control (POC). Initiative trade beyond the POC could reach as high as first the $4,238.00 overnight all-time high (ONH) and then, the $4,294.75 Fibonacci-derived price extension, a typical recovery target.
Source: Physik Invest
