Global Trading Platform Stake Adds $30M From Tiger Global, DST Global

Stake secured a funding round of $30 million from Tiger Global and partners of DST Global.

What Happened: Stake is a commission-free, fractional trading application that allows global access to U.S. markets.

The idea behind Stake emerged in 2009 when Stake’s founder, Matt Leibowitz, sought a better way to invest in the immense innovation, diversity of companies, and advanced liquidity available in the United States.

Since then, in a move to expand into new markets, including Europe, and broaden its product offer, Stake announced the addition of $30 million in financing. This comes as Stake has seen an average 25% month-on-month customer growth.

“We’re really excited to get to this point but it’s just the start. We set out to change the game for retail investors and were self-funded for the first four years of our journey. We’ve proven the model and now have the chance to expand our product and bring our zero-brokerage service to more retail investors,” said Leibowitz.

Why It Matters: In light of recent expansion and strong growth in the U.K., Stake is committed to further democratizing access to U.S. markets.

According to Stake’s co-founder and COO, Dan Silver, existing solutions, prior to the founding of Stake, made investing in the U.S. seem difficult: “Our premise was how can we -- with advancements in technology -- bring U.S. markets into the palm of people’s hands around the world?”

Now, the company offers retail investors fractional access to more than 4,400 U.S. stocks and ETFs, for $0 in brokerage fees. Also available are advanced order types, trading on unsettled funds, as well as access to fundamental insights like analyst ratings and price targets.

“We started with US stocks & ETFs, but that’s just the beginning. Access is in our DNA and we’ve got exciting plans to give UK investors even more opportunities both in the short and long-term” Leibowitz added.

To find out more on how you too can invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs, visit hellostake.com.