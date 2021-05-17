Small Exchange Lowers Barrier To Energy Market Volatility With SMO Crude Oil Future

The Small Exchange announced the launch of a new product, the Small US Crude Oil Futures (SMO) contract.

What Happened: Launched last year, the Small Exchange was founded after CEO and President Donald Roberts, alongside Tom Sosnoff, founder and co-CEO of tastytrade, reflected on their experiences building thinkorswim, a brokerage acquired by TD Ameritrade in 2009 for $606 million.

Given their view that the futures market missed the boat on the retail world and general public, the Small Exchange was born offering products with standardized tick sizes, expiration cycles, and reduced notional sizes.

The latest product to launch is the Small US Crude Oil Futures (SMO) contract, a cash-settled future whose underlying is a United States-referenced blend of domestic light sweet crude oils.

"The launch of Small US Crude Oil futures is just another example of our dedication to answering the call of the retail trader," Roberts said in a statement to Benzinga. "The number of people looking to take their investments into their own hands is growing every day, and we are committed to giving them easier access to all markets with smaller products and lower costs to trade."

Why It Matters: With direct exposure to small, standard, and simple oil futures contracts, the Small Exchange believes it is unlocking barriers to energy market volatility.

To learn more about capital-efficient futures exposure through Small Exchange products, visit www.smallexchange.com.