Israel's Bank Leumi Considering Sale Of US Unit: Report

Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM (OTC: BLMIF) is reportedly in discussion on the potential sale of its U.S. banking division.

What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” the Israeli bank is working with a financial advisor to coordinate the sale of Bank Leumi USA, which has $7.2 billion in assets, $6 billion in deposits and offices in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, and Aventura, Florida.

Bloomberg’s sources stated Bank Leumi USA could fetch a $1 billion sale. Sources also said the bank might consider an initial public offering for the U.S. division, or it might decide to retain the business.

Why It Matters: Israel’s banking industry is relatively small and tightly controlled. According to the Israeli news outlet The Media Line, Bank Leumi and rival Bank Hapoalim BM (OTC: BKHYY) control 61% of the nation’s banking market.

Despite its dominance at home, Bank Leumi had been severely impacted by the economic trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lender’s 2020 profit of $642 million represented a 40% year-over-year plummet, while its loan loss expenses quadrupled to $780 million.

Israeli’s traditional brick-and-mortar banking is also facing a new challenge from fintechs.

In March, First Digital Bank, an online exclusive lender, became Israel’s first de novo bank since 1978. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is introducing its Apple Pay digital wallet to the Israeli market this month — and, in doing so, taking control of the iPhone market.

Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim introduced their own digital wallet services earlier this year, but those are only accessible on Android devices.

